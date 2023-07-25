America’s justice system is in dire legal jeopardy. If Donald Trump, with his battalion of lawyers, his bullhorn, and his mindless army of allies, can blast and slither out of his many legal woes, it would mean that our system of laws, already skewed toward the wealthy, would be broken in shards.

It has always been thus; that with enough money and power a person can hold sway in any courtroom. However, with Trump and his vast army of lawyers, it is on a whole new and alarming level. They are attacking the system with siege machines made of hubris, aiming to buckle the walls of justice and shatter them.

Thus, many rats could scamper free that would ordinarily be sent to prison, with the head rat, Trump, leading the sorry parade.

But, if the legal system holds with the scales of justice balanced, it can live another day and protect us all, fairly and squarely.

Ron Lancaster

North side