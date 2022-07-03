 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Arizona Daily Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Letter: Justice Thomas is an Unethical Fool

  • Comments

Justice Clarence Thomas is an unethical fool.

Recently, Thomas failed to recuse himself from a Supreme Court case involving the question whether his wife’s emails should be disclosed. His clear conflict of interest rendered his participation in that case unethical.

Now, he has filed a concurring opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the case that overturned Roe v. Wade, in which he foolishly argues there is no such thing as substantive due process, a long and well-established principle under the Due Process Clause of the Constitution. Substantive due process is a primary basis upon which the Supreme Court ruled that married couples can use contraception and same-sex couples can marry. It is also is a primary basis upon which the Supreme Court ruled in Loving v. Virginia that laws barring interracial marriage are unconstitutional. Applying Thomas’ argument, racist anti-miscegenation laws would be reinstated, and his own marriage would become void in the Commonwealth of Virginia where he and his wife live.

People are also reading…

Amelia Cramer

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Losing Democracy

Sixty per cent of Americans support continuing to make abortions legal. Fifty-nine per cent of Americans think it is important to pass stricte…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News