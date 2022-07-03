Letter: Justice Thomas is an Unethical Fool

Justice Clarence Thomas is an unethical fool.
Recently, Thomas failed to recuse himself from a Supreme Court case involving the question whether his wife’s emails should be disclosed. His clear conflict of interest rendered his participation in that case unethical.
Now, he has filed a concurring opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the case that overturned Roe v. Wade, in which he foolishly argues there is no such thing as substantive due process, a long and well-established principle under the Due Process Clause of the Constitution. Substantive due process is a primary basis upon which the Supreme Court ruled that married couples can use contraception and same-sex couples can marry. It is also is a primary basis upon which the Supreme Court ruled in Loving v. Virginia that laws barring interracial marriage are unconstitutional. Applying Thomas’ argument, racist anti-miscegenation laws would be reinstated, and his own marriage would become void in the Commonwealth of Virginia where he and his wife live.
Amelia Cramer
Downtown
