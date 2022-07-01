Letter: Justice Thomas Recuses Himself

The Supreme Court’s decision to establish a gendered 2-class medical system (2020’s and future forward for men and 1800’s forever for women) has some sunlight: Justice Clarence Thomas just publicly recused himself from any future cases that include possible references to case law in Griswold, Lawrence or Obergefell. His attachment to the published decision 6/24/22: the justices “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”. So much for those blindfolds and scales.