Letter: Justice to "protect" abortion seekers

In one short article you have published an oxymoron. In it, the word "protect" is used for those seeking to obtain "reproductive" health services. If I understand the concept correctly, reproduction is defined as creation of an offspring, while abortion means the "intentional and artificial termination of a pregnancy that destroys an embryo or fetus preventing birth (of an offspring)"
It appears that "reproductive" services shuld be relabelled "destructive" services
Zenovia Kunasz
Oro Valley
