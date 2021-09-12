 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Justice to "protect" abortion seekers
View Comments

Letter: Justice to "protect" abortion seekers

  • Comments

In one short article you have published an oxymoron. In it, the word "protect" is used for those seeking to obtain "reproductive" health services. If I understand the concept correctly, reproduction is defined as creation of an offspring, while abortion means the "intentional and artificial termination of a pregnancy that destroys an embryo or fetus preventing birth (of an offspring)"

It appears that "reproductive" services shuld be relabelled "destructive" services

Zenovia Kunasz

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News