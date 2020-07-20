Letter: Justice

These words from the Jewish and Christian scriptures (Psalm 82) seem particularly appropriate for our times:
"Do justice for the weak and the orphan,
defend the afflicted and the needy.
Rescue the weak and the poor;
set them free from the hand of the wicked."
Perhaps we could follow this advice as we cast our ballots.
Julie Rogers
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
