Letter: Justice
View Comments

Letter: Justice

These words from the Jewish and Christian scriptures (Psalm 82) seem particularly appropriate for our times:

"Do justice for the weak and the orphan,

defend the afflicted and the needy.

Rescue the weak and the poor;

set them free from the hand of the wicked."

Perhaps we could follow this advice as we cast our ballots.

Julie Rogers

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News