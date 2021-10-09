 Skip to main content
Letter: Justices Shuldn't be Surprised
Why would U.S. Supreme Court justices be surprised that the public views the judiciary as political? Sen. Mitch McConnell makes it known that his legacy will be getting as many federal judges of a particular political persuasion as possible appointed, even holding up or denying hearings on the nominees of Democratic presidents while fast-tracking those of Republican presidents.

Most egregious was holding open Antonin Scalia’s seat for a year after he died to deny President Obama his right to nominate a Justice and have a vote on that person. Then, McConnell rushed through the hearing on Barrett’s nomination only days after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death and after President Trump had lost his reelection, denying Joe Biden his nominee. It seems pretty obvious why the public would view the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court, as political (irrespective of the cases they choose, the stays they do and don’t issue, and the opinions they render).

Ann M. Haralambie

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

