Letter: Justifying Change

Dear Editor -- According to the Hostile Takeover Handbook, Step 1 is propaganda ("white supremacy / systemic racism"). Step 2 is mocking law and order (where America is now). Step 3 is invasive taxation to expand a one-party government. Step 4 is trying to figure out where the great American money pit disappeared to.
Today's "protesters" may range from vocal to violent, but in general their actions suggest they want everything for themselves, and nobody else, and right now. Biting the hand that feeds you and creating a hypocritical "victim culture" hardly inspires credibility. Therefore, ANY bullies should pay heed to Step 4 in the Hostile Takeover Handbook, before trashing the law and order system that built a prosperous America for ALL.
Molly McKinney
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
