Letter: Justifying Change
View Comments

Letter: Justifying Change

Dear Editor -- According to the Hostile Takeover Handbook, Step 1 is propaganda ("white supremacy / systemic racism"). Step 2 is mocking law and order (where America is now). Step 3 is invasive taxation to expand a one-party government. Step 4 is trying to figure out where the great American money pit disappeared to.

Today's "protesters" may range from vocal to violent, but in general their actions suggest they want everything for themselves, and nobody else, and right now. Biting the hand that feeds you and creating a hypocritical "victim culture" hardly inspires credibility. Therefore, ANY bullies should pay heed to Step 4 in the Hostile Takeover Handbook, before trashing the law and order system that built a prosperous America for ALL.

Molly McKinney

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News