Letter: Kamala Harris' 2019 presidential run
The Biden-Harris ticket wants us to forget Kamala Harris' 2019 presidential run. She announced her candidacy on January 21, 2019. After attacking Joe Biden in the debates she was tied for second at 15% in July. However, her campaign was a muddle. She flip-flopped between being a criminal justice reformer and a law and order prosecutor. When she quit on December 3-which was a full two months prior to the Iowa Caucuses-she was at 3% support on the Iowa polls. She spent $40 million on her campaign. A former aid, Gil Duran, told the New York Times "You can't run the country if you can't run your campaign." Since Biden is very old and clearly slipping, she has a very good chance of ending up as President. If this happens, we will have a Democratic President that was supported by only 3% of Democrats.

Douglas R. Holm

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

