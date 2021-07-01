 Skip to main content
Letter: Kamala Harris goes to El Paso, but why now and why there?
Letter: Kamala Harris goes to El Paso, but why now and why there?

After 90 days from Biden appointing Kamala Harris to oversee border issues, she is finally going, to El Paso, TX today, Friday 6/25. Why now? Could it be because Trump had already announced his plans to go next week? And Harris is going to El Paso, not the Rio Grande Valley, i.e., the Del Rio Sector, where most of these thousands of migrants, including unaccompanied children, continue to illegally enter America at will across the Rio Grande River. Why is that? Reports are that the Biden administration is close to ending the use of Title 42, initiated by Trump, due to the pandemic, which has allowed immediate removal of single adults, mainly from Mexico. It would be ludicrous to change that now, leading to more allowed entries into the country. And Biden just stated how dangerous the new Delta Covid variant is! Chief Border Patrol Agent Rodney Scott is resigning, after being told he was being "reassigned." He has resisted Biden's political correctness directives to the Border Patrol.

Laticia Lewis

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

