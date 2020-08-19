You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Kamala Harris is no moderate Democrat
Letter: Kamala Harris is no moderate Democrat

Some people have referred to Biden's VP pick Kamala Harris as being a Democrat moderate. That is a wrong assessment. Maybe in her prior life as a San Francisco prosecutor, but no more. She compared U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to the Ku Klux Klan. ICE enforces Immigration laws passed by Congress. Does she even know of ICE's other investigations like narcotics smuggling, child pornography, money laundering, fraud, etc? Harris at one point supported Medicare for All that would cost trillions. She supports AOC's extreme Green New Deal that would end petroleum fuel production and ruin the economy. Harris supports sanctuary cities, that release convicted felon illegal immigrants from prison into the public. She opposes the border wall and supports providing citizenship to millions who came here illegally. She is anti-2nd Amendment and wants to ban certain firearms. She supports reversing Trump's tax cuts that helped spur a robust economy. And she totally disrespected and maligned then sitting federal Appellate Judge Kavanaugh during his Senate SCOTUS hearings.

Juan Santiago

Southwest side

