Letter: Kamala Harris says border is secure

On Sunday, 9/11, Kamala Harris appeared on NBC's Meet the Press and told moderator Chuck Todd that "the border is secure." Todd challenged her statement citing a record number of 2 million already encountered this year illegally entering the country. Harris reiterated that the border is secure and blamed Trump for breaking our immigration system. Harris apparently thinks Americans are stupid. She s lying or completely ignorant of the border situation. She was appointed as the "Border Czar" but never visited the border to get a first hand look at her and Biden's disaster. Just a quick stop over in El Paso on her way to a political fund raiser in CA. How many Star readers think the border is secure? Under Trump's last year in office there were 405,000 Border Patrol encounters, a reduction from 900,000 the previous year because of his newly implemented border policies. The Biden administration continues to lie to the American people. They want an open border, assuming more future Democrat voters.