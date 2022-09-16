 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Kamala Harris says border is secure

  • Comments

On Sunday, 9/11, Kamala Harris appeared on NBC's Meet the Press and told moderator Chuck Todd that "the border is secure." Todd challenged her statement citing a record number of 2 million already encountered this year illegally entering the country. Harris reiterated that the border is secure and blamed Trump for breaking our immigration system. Harris apparently thinks Americans are stupid. She s lying or completely ignorant of the border situation. She was appointed as the "Border Czar" but never visited the border to get a first hand look at her and Biden's disaster. Just a quick stop over in El Paso on her way to a political fund raiser in CA. How many Star readers think the border is secure? Under Trump's last year in office there were 405,000 Border Patrol encounters, a reduction from 900,000 the previous year because of his newly implemented border policies. The Biden administration continues to lie to the American people. They want an open border, assuming more future Democrat voters.

People are also reading…

Christy Daniels

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: MAGA Republicans

In a nationally televised speech from Philadelphia, President Biden identified MAGA Republicans as evil, and a "clear and present danger" to o…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News