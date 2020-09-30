Letter: Kamala Harris

Some think Joe Biden will be “retired” early in his term….which puts Kamala Harris in the Oval Office. Here is what she espouses:
BLM & Antifa. Their goals include taking down our government, abolishing the Nuclear Family & abolishing zoning for single family homes. She wants to defund the police and encourages her supporters to donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund which is bailing out rioters & looters.
She will abolish ICE, open the border & give free health care, college, & benefits to all.
The Pride flag is embraced. The American Flag , Pledge of Allegiance, and Star-Spangled Banner are not.
Partial birth abortion is ok . Being a Christian or attending worship is not okay.
A ranking of Senators by how liberal/socialistic they are , puts Harris at #50; Bernie Sanders is #49 The extreme left is getting their ultimate dream team.
To see the results of Socialism/Communism, visit Cuba or Venezuela.
Linda Miller
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
