 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Kamala Harris
View Comments

Letter: Kamala Harris

Some think Joe Biden will be “retired” early in his term….which puts Kamala Harris in the Oval Office. Here is what she espouses:

BLM & Antifa. Their goals include taking down our government, abolishing the Nuclear Family & abolishing zoning for single family homes. She wants to defund the police and encourages her supporters to donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund which is bailing out rioters & looters.

She will abolish ICE, open the border & give free health care, college, & benefits to all.

The Pride flag is embraced. The American Flag , Pledge of Allegiance, and Star-Spangled Banner are not.

Partial birth abortion is ok . Being a Christian or attending worship is not okay.

A ranking of Senators by how liberal/socialistic they are , puts Harris at #50; Bernie Sanders is #49 The extreme left is getting their ultimate dream team.

To see the results of Socialism/Communism, visit Cuba or Venezuela.

Linda Miller

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Steve Kerrrrr ... should mind his own business in "failed state" California, says the chairman for Pima County's Republican Party. That and more in our Monday Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: A Republican letter writer lays out why he (and you) should vote for Mark Kelly, and another takes exception with our cartoonist, David Fitzsimmons. All that and more in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News