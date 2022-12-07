 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Kari Lake's Trek to Mar-a-Lago

Incredible. Kari Lake recently went to Mar-a-Lago to see Donald Trump after apparently losing her election bid for Arizona's governor. A fly on the wall might witness this scene:

"Daddy dear, they won't let me be gov. Boo-hoo! Boo-hoo! What should I do? Launch a coup? Or should I sue? (Will Trump send his ace (!?) lawyer, Rudy, to the rescue?)

Lake's delusional election denial MAGA state continues, as she clings to loser, Trump. Her campaign signs that said "Trump endorsed" did not help. Why not choose the mature, honorable path and respect the will of the people? I could empathize with the deluded MAGA losers if they were not so dangerous to democracy.

Ronald Pelech

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

