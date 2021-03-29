Letter: Karma strikes Biden stumbling up steps to AF One

During the campaign, candidate Biden mocked President Trump for needing assistance when walking down a slippery ramp after giving a commencement speech at West Point. Well karma has now struck Biden as last week he fell three times when walking up the steps to AF One. I remember when Republican President Gerald Ford stumbled when coming down steps from AF One. The liberal news media and late night liberal
comics roasted and mocked Ford during his entire abbreviated Presidency. On Saturday Night Live, comedian Chevy Chase routinely did his President Ford “Klutz in Chief” stumbling act. You likely will not see any of this for Biden. In addition to stumbling on stairs, Biden has recently been confused in not recalling the name of his new Secretary of Defense and referring to VP Harris as the ‘President.’ He frequently mumbles words when reading from a teleprompter. He has gone without a White House press conference for over 60 days, but finally has scheduled one for March 25.
Paula Martin
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.