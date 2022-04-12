Letter: Katanje Victorious

Despite awful news on the global front, I got a jolt of pure joy watching the Senate vote to confirm Katanje Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. But the walkout of all the Republicans in the chamber, except Mitt Romney, in some sort of juvenile show of disrespect made me laugh. It was so stagey and self-conscious — and the ludicrous business of Lindsey Graham and Rand Paul having to cast their “No” votes from the cloakroom because they weren’t wearing ties—added to the surreal quality.

It must be really hard to hang on to your feelings of superiority, much less of supremacy, when you’re an old white guy sucking in your gut and trying not to limp as you make your dramatic exit, and as more and more youthful, goodlooking black men and women, who also happen to be brilliant and accomplished, begin to occupy prominent positions on the big stage. Ah well…

Ann Shoben

Northeast side

