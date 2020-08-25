 Skip to main content
Letter: Katie Hobbs, Postmaster General
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs continues to advocate for Arizona voters , countering efforts by Attorney General Mark Brnovich locally and the Trump administration nationally. In today’s Howard Fisher article, Hobbs amplifies the growing unrest over the current postmaster general’s efforts to destabilize the postal service. Louis DeJoy, recently appointed postmaster general and Trump campaign donor, advocates for eliminating overtime and hiring freezes and with reports of mail-sorting machine removal or deactivation, Hobbs believes mail delays will result. Timely mail service is essential for mail-in ballots, especially since their use continues to increase as documented in the August Arizona election. Hopefully, Arizona voters will advocate for fair and equal voting access as well as pandemic voting safety concerns. Keep up the good work, Secretary of State Hobbs.

Roger Shanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

