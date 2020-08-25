Letter: Katie Hobbs, Postmaster General

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs continues to advocate for Arizona voters , countering efforts by Attorney General Mark Brnovich locally and the Trump administration nationally. In today’s Howard Fisher article, Hobbs amplifies the growing unrest over the current postmaster general’s efforts to destabilize the postal service. Louis DeJoy, recently appointed postmaster general and Trump campaign donor, advocates for eliminating overtime and hiring freezes and with reports of mail-sorting machine removal or deactivation, Hobbs believes mail delays will result. Timely mail service is essential for mail-in ballots, especially since their use continues to increase as documented in the August Arizona election. Hopefully, Arizona voters will advocate for fair and equal voting access as well as pandemic voting safety concerns. Keep up the good work, Secretary of State Hobbs.
Roger Shanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!