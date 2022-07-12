 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Keep Abortion Legal In Arizona

I am deeply saddened and overwhelmed with grief by the overturning of Roe v Casey. As a native Tucsonan who works as a registered nurse in an operating room, I am not prepared for the influx of people who will be coming in due to unsafe abortions. When access to safe abortion is restricted, it doesn't mean that abortion stops happening--it just stops happening safely. Realistically, people will need abortions past 15 weeks. People won't be able to travel to other states. People, not just women, are going to be hurt by this. I beg Sen. Sinema, Rep. Kirkpatrick and Sen. Kelly to do everything they can to keep abortion safe and legal in AZ.

Beth Nelson

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

