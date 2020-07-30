You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Keep Biden in his basement
I'm surprised that the libel media and deranged people on the left didn't fly into an outrage this past week when Trump said at a Christian voters summit," I wish we taught more in our schools about the Christian faith." Oh, wait a minute, it wasn't Trump who said that. It was Biden who said, "I wish we taught more in our schools about the Muslim faith." Really? Its become obvious over the last few years that there is a concerted effort on the left and in the media to extinguish the Christian faith from our schools, government, and , if they had their way, all of society. Its a good thing the Democrats have kept Biden locked in his basement the last four months so he didn't make daily comments like this and reveal more of the true agenda of the left. Biden and the Democrats are so far left that, if they win in November, they'll make Obama look like Ronald Reagan.

Kevin Kaatz

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

