 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Keep COVID-19 vaccine momentum
View Comments

Letter: Keep COVID-19 vaccine momentum

  • Comments

The Arizona Department of Health Services tweeted Sunday, May 1 that more than half of Arizonans 16 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This is great news for the state. But we have to keep the momentum going. Looking around the world, India and Brazil, for example, are in a terrible struggle, but Israel's rapid campaign has driven its cases down. They are three reminders to us to maintain the demand and keep pushing the vaccination rate up. As more of us get our vaccines, not only will Arizona and the U.S. be able to avoid further devastation, we will be able leverage our economic recovery from this. Additionally, we'll be better able to assist countries still being ravaged, as we have in previous pandemics.

Katy Johnson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Cyber Ningas

Where is everyone! Where's the outrage that should be flowing across the state regarding this insane 4th recount of the 2 million Maricopa cou…

Letters to the Editor May 3
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor May 3

  • Updated

LETTERS: From calls for a third party, to calls for more support for police, this bunch of letters has a decidedly more conservative bent than usual. Check them out in our latest edition of Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News