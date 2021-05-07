Letter: Keep COVID-19 vaccine momentum

The Arizona Department of Health Services tweeted Sunday, May 1 that more than half of Arizonans 16 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This is great news for the state. But we have to keep the momentum going. Looking around the world, India and Brazil, for example, are in a terrible struggle, but Israel's rapid campaign has driven its cases down. They are three reminders to us to maintain the demand and keep pushing the vaccination rate up. As more of us get our vaccines, not only will Arizona and the U.S. be able to avoid further devastation, we will be able leverage our economic recovery from this. Additionally, we'll be better able to assist countries still being ravaged, as we have in previous pandemics.
Katy Johnson
Foothills
