Letter: Keep It Up

I write to Senator Sinema almost every day. When she sends me requests for money, I respond by saying , "Get rid of filibuster." or "Earn it." I was told that our politicians keep track of constituents views on issues they contact the office for comment. Senator Sinema is managing to cheat us again by not allowing our comments to be reflected in the drop down box for the comment section. She has crafted the list so that there is no way to bullet point Filibuster.
I noticed a comment by another reader about this issue and I got no response when I emailed the Senator's office about the oversight. I don't think that the senator realizes that she needs people to vote for her. She is taking credit for For the People and is about to scuttle the Biden agenda by sticking to her filibuster defense.
Barbara Moore
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.