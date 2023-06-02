Where does the tax money go for social govt. programs?

It goes to the poor who buy stuff and then it goes right back up the money food chain to the top where it is not taxed enough. The rich buy expensive things and money goes down the money food chain to people who make stuff and round and round it goes.

No matter how we do it, it is better for the whole country to keep the money circulating. It helps those at bottom who will spend it. If we stop the circulation of money via spending cuts it is bad for the economy.

. The Rs would have you believe the money spent on government programs is wasted meaning it has no further value which is not true.

If we refuse to spend money we slow the economy.

As blood flow keeps us alive so does money flow keep the economy alive .

Donald Plummer

Northwest side