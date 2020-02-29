Letter: Keep the Corona virus in perspective, no time to panic

Pima County Health officials have reported that the threat of the Corona Virus is low. In fact, they reported 26,000 cases of the flu this season in Arizona, 2,000 in Pima County. Annualy, 30,000 to 60,000 people nationwide die from the flu. Thus far in America there has been about 60 reported cases of the Corona virus. That is out of a population of 300,000,000. The mortality rate for Corona is 2%, much lower that of previous virus type outbreaks like SARs and MERs. Corona spreads faster with flu like symptoms. The worldwide number of cases is about 80,000 with 2,000 deaths, mainly in China. The virus may be receding there but climbing in other countries. President Trump acted early on all this by implementing quarantines of passengers returning from certain locations in China. He also set up quarantine locations on military bases. Now Democrats and their news media allies are trying to start a panic blaming Trump for the virus. How pathetic!
Alice Moreno
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.