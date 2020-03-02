Letter: Keep the Electoral College

Re: the Feb. 28 article "To be fair, National Popular Vote should replace Electoral College."
I disagree with Mark Moe's contention that the national popular vote should replace the Electoral college. Voters don't directly elect the President, our voice is heard by voting for electors in each state. We tell our Arizona electors which Presidential candidate we want them to vote for. The States elect the President. If the President was elected by direct popular vote, California, Texas, New York, Florida and a handful of other states would elect the President and small, less populated states like Wyoming and Nevada would have no say. If the National Popular Vote Covenant, endorsed unfortunately by our State Senator David Gowan, had passed the legislature a few years ago, our state electors would have been forced to vote for Hillary Clinton, a good example of why we need to keep the Electoral College.
Bruce Dockter
Sierra Vista
