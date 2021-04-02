Letter: Keep the Filibuster

America endured a highly contested election and, as Obama reminded us, elections count. The Democrats swept, a political trifecta, excepting that in the Senate their dominance is razor thin.
Politics being what it is, we can only expect the victors to want to change the rules to fast-track their agenda by abolishing that archaic restrictive and, and let’s face it, annoying Senate filibuster ritual.
Our Constitution intended the House of Representatives to be the voice of the people and the Senate as the more deliberative body. The House demands that we need more laws to cure our societal ills and the Senate answers saying that America will enact only beneficial legislation.
The Senate filibuster allows our country the pause to think before reacting. Let's not allow a pro tem political agenda to trash it.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
