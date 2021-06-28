 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Keep the Filibuster
View Comments

Letter: Keep the Filibuster

  • Comments

There are only three things wrong with the Federal government today: the executive, the legislative and the judicial branches. Don’t blame our Founding Fathers, they foresaw pitfalls and tried their best provide checks and balances to prevent abuse of power.

Let’s pick on Congress since the F-word is in play today. The House is the voice of the hoi polloi while the Senate is designed to be the more deliberative body, older and wiser, hence they have internal rules that promote pause and rational legislative processes. The filibuster while not demanded by our Constitution is a rule the Senate established at a time when they understood their elevated responsibility. Tie vote plus one is the tyranny of the majority that our Founding Fathers feared.

Keep the filibuster and keep America.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor June 22
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 22

  • Updated

OPINION: Immigration reform, frustration with Gov. Doug Ducey and Bishops condemning President Biden are the topics of the day — join the discussion, submit a letter to the editor at tucson.com/opinion.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News