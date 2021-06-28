Letter: Keep the Filibuster

There are only three things wrong with the Federal government today: the executive, the legislative and the judicial branches. Don’t blame our Founding Fathers, they foresaw pitfalls and tried their best provide checks and balances to prevent abuse of power.
Let’s pick on Congress since the F-word is in play today. The House is the voice of the hoi polloi while the Senate is designed to be the more deliberative body, older and wiser, hence they have internal rules that promote pause and rational legislative processes. The filibuster while not demanded by our Constitution is a rule the Senate established at a time when they understood their elevated responsibility. Tie vote plus one is the tyranny of the majority that our Founding Fathers feared.
Keep the filibuster and keep America.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.