Letter: Keep the Trump Losses Coming

So far this month we’ve seen Donald Trump lose a national election, lose two recounts, and lose 34 court cases. More Trump loses are on the horizon. When he was elected, Trump claimed he would, “Do so much winning that we’ll get tired of winning.” He was a bit off on that.
To paraphrase the president — now Trump is doing so much losing that we’ll never get tired of it. Let him stay a while longer. I can’t wait until he gets tossed out of the White House like an obnoxious drunk gets tossed out of a bar.
John Vornholt
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
