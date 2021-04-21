 Skip to main content
Letter: keeping Spirit of Freedom Alive
Letter: keeping Spirit of Freedom Alive

So two Democratic senators want to require all military to have the vaccine. When did joining the military mean submitting one's entire being, a puppet for the state, even relinquishing the right to determine what does and doesn't go inside our bodies. Democrats have relinquished all good sense, having not the slightest semblance remaining of logic or reason.

Through vaccination passports, voting changes, 'military uniformity,' censorship, even Court Packing - eliminating all opposition - Democrats hope to establish their socialist takeover. But they need to hear once again it isn't going to happen. God controls His world. The United States is His nation, established by Him, through people who loved and cherish our Creator - and we will not be moved - or silenced. Our faithfulness in having elected President Donald Trump will be recognized and rewarded. Donald Trump will yet be inaugurated into the presidency which is his. America will be preserved – with all the freedoms, justice, equality, harmony and brotherly love intended and Given by our Divine Creator from the beginning.

Elizabeth Hinesley

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

