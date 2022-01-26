 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Keeping the filibuster
Letter: Keeping the filibuster

Senator Sinema continues taking flack from many Democrats for her support of the filibuster. Among other things, it prevents wild swings in policy from both the right and the  left when they happen to have a slim majority. Those giving her flack  seem to  forget that former Democrat  Senator Harry Reid's Senate opened the door to changing the rules for confirmation of presidential nominees, including lower court judges. To the Democrats at that time, that seemed like a terrific idea. However, it inspired the Republicans to take similar action regarding Supreme Court justices, resulting in the Supreme Court make up that Democrats regret today. Leave the filibuster alone or Democrats will regret it when Republicans have a majority again in the future. Perhaps as early as early as January 2023.

Matthew Scully

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

