Letter: Kelli Ward Et Al

Editor, the extent to which Kelli Ward et al are maneuvering to subvert the democratic process is astounding and frightening. To think their blind fealty to one man is driving their machinations is the very reason why that man should have been and was voted out of office. Kelly's and too many other folks supposedly representing we the people allegiance is akin to that of minions to a tyrant. Ironically those who are playing the role of servants to a wanna-be-tyrant are the very folks who would likely trumpet 'live free or die'. Their fear of this man is justified, but it is not justification for destroying this country. It is, however, for dismissing him to the ash heap of history.
Gavin Kayner
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
