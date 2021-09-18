 Skip to main content
Letter: Kelly and Sinema Must Support the Freedom to Vote Act
Letter: Kelly and Sinema Must Support the Freedom to Vote Act

Democratic senators just unveiled a new voting rights bill, the Freedom to Vote Act.

The bill was crafted in part by Senator Joe Manchin, who had earlier opposed the more ambitious For the People Act.

As a voting rights advocate who spent months this year trying to defeat the Arizona legislature’s attacks on our right to vote, I’ve seen firsthand why Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema must do everything they can to pass this bill.

The legislation would ban partisan gerrymandering, make Election Day a public holiday, enact automatic and same day voter registration, and more.

While a majority of the Senate supports the legislation, it’s unlikely that the Freedom to Vote Act will become law. That’s thanks to the filibuster, an outdated rule often used to stifle freedom.

But Democrats have the power to change the filibuster. And if Republicans don’t get on board with passing this bill, Senate Democrats have a moral obligation to bypass the filibuster. Our democracy depends on it.

Oscar De Los Santos, voting rights advocate at the Arizona Advocacy Network

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

