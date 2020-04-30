Letter: Kelly can't seem to grasp capitalism

A recent letter writer claims that US Senate candidate Mark Kelly "neither understands or endorses capitalism". In free market capitalism buyers and sellers negotiate prices. Big buyers are in the strongest bargaining positions to get the lowest prices.
In the US drug market Congress has rigged the game for "big pharma" by prohibiting the biggest buyer, Medicare, from negotiating prices. Smaller buyers including the VA, and virtually every country on earth negotiate with "big pharma" and pay lower prices. Is big pharma taking a loss on those sales? I think not!
We are told that astronomical drug prices are necessary to recover research and development costs for new drugs that can save lives. If so, why do US taxpayers have to pick up the whole tab? If Medicare could negotiate prices maybe "big pharma" would have to raise prices for others. R and D costs and benefits would be shared more equitably. Seems to me that Mark Kelly "understands capitalism"a lot better than the letter writer.
William Thornton
Midtown
