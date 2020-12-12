 Skip to main content
Letter: Kelly Fails Early Test of Bipartisanship
The Arizona Daily Star reported that last week our new Senator, Mark Kelly voted "NO" on the confirmation of Christopher J. Waller to the Federal Reserve board of governors. Really? After promising voters he would be bipartisan, (and how many of us believed him), and positioning himself as a "pragmatic centrist" he couldn't vote yes on a candidate the liberal Washington Post described as seen by economists as "fairly moderate"? How do you think he's going to vote on something truly controversial, like Elizabeth Warren's proposal to tax the value of your savings? Apparently, he's already under the thumb of ultra-liberal Senator Chuck Schumer. This isn't what we voted for. Have you been honest with us, Mark?

James Tuthill

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

