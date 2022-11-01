 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Kelly keeps his promises

As of October 1, prescription drug companies must pay penalties if they increase prices for Medicare-covered drugs faster than inflation. I can’t express how critical this is for Arizonans' health. Not only will prices of essential prescription drugs be lower, but drug companies will finally be held accountable for unnecessarily raising prices.

The Inflation Reduction Act made this all possible! Prescription costs for Medicare recipients have been capped at $2,000, Medicare can finally negotiate the price of high-cost prescription drugs, and payment assistance will be provided for low-income Arizona beneficiaries.

Arizonans would not be seeing these lower healthcare costs without Mark Kelly's leadership. Before he was elected, Senator Kelly promised to lower prices for Arizonans and hold drug companies accountable. His track record for voting for the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act has proven his commitment to lowering costs for working families. Thank you, Senator Kelly for keeping your promise to Arizonans.

Joseph Alexander

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

