Letter: Kelly VS Masters

Like you, I can’t stand political ads. For the most part their only purpose is to scare us into voting for their candidate. If they do talk about issues they support they brag about what they will do. In days gone by this might have been true but not now. Remember when Mc Caine was a maverick? When you cast your vote don’t think about the candidate but about the party. With only rare exceptions does an elected person depart from the party line. Whether Senator or Representative they are required to toe the party line.

If you support the current Democratic programs then you need to vote for Kelly. If you don’t you must vote for Masters. I am not trying to persuade you either way. I am only trying to convince you what you should consider before voting and tune out all political ads.

Jack Walters

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

