Letter: Kelly Will Not Be A Moderate
Letter: Kelly Will Not Be A Moderate

Deborah Gaynes writes that she’s a Republican and Republicans should vote for Mark Kelly for U.S. Senate. I’m an independent and won’t be voting for Kelly. A vote for Kelly is a vote for Chuck Schumer of New York and his and the Democrat party’s extreme agenda such as to abolish the Senate’s filibuster rule and possibly try to pack the Supreme Court. The filibuster serves an important purpose: giving the minority of either party a voice in decisions. And surprise, the Democrats just used it in the Senate to kill a coronavirus aid bill proposed by the Republicans! Don’t be fooled. Mark won’t be a moderate senator but will make Arizona look like California and New York under the direction of Chuck Schumer.

James Tuthill

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

