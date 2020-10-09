 Skip to main content
Letter: Kelly's better flight plan
What emerged from Tuesday evening’s debate between Senator McSally and Mark Kelly was a clear picture of two very different personalities. Senator McSally, a retired A-10 attack aircraft pilot debated Mark Kelly a retired Navy fighter pilot and astronaut. Their respective experiences showed up in the debate.

From the get-go, McSally refused to answer questions posed by the panel, but instead chose evasive maneuvers and proceeded to attack her opponent with shaky accusations. Her attacks were misguided and off-target and showed that she has no flight plan.

Kelly managed to stay on course, had intelligent responses to the questions, and clearly accomplished the mission.

Joe Steiner

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

