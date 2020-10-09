Letter: Kelly's better flight plan

What emerged from Tuesday evening’s debate between Senator McSally and Mark Kelly was a clear picture of two very different personalities. Senator McSally, a retired A-10 attack aircraft pilot debated Mark Kelly a retired Navy fighter pilot and astronaut. Their respective experiences showed up in the debate.
From the get-go, McSally refused to answer questions posed by the panel, but instead chose evasive maneuvers and proceeded to attack her opponent with shaky accusations. Her attacks were misguided and off-target and showed that she has no flight plan.
Kelly managed to stay on course, had intelligent responses to the questions, and clearly accomplished the mission.
Joe Steiner
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!