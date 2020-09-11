 Skip to main content
Letter: Kelly's Tencent
The immediate thought is what does a shiny thin dime have to do with Mark Kelly?

Suprisingly, nothing at all. The Tencent that Kelly is interested is “Tencent Holdings LTD,” which is a Chinese, 475 Billion dollar, global, multinational conglomerate investment and holding company. Tencent was founded in 1998 with a primary interest in internet related programs and devices.

Every effort by China to become involved in an American enterprise has a military intention. What could China do with helium balloon technology? These are questions Captain Kelly should answer? An officer with a clearance higher than Top Secret has to realize that China is only interested in US technology. Will Kelly maintain the same relationship if he becomes a US Senator? Arizona citizens need to evaluate the relationship between Kelly and China that has endured for over 17 years. It is important to note that “all” corporations in China are directly or indirectly controlled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). For Kelly, “Old habits die hard!"

Jim Van Sickle

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

