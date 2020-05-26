Letter: Kent State Remembering Too

Re: the May 4 letter "Remembering Kent State, 50 years later."
I appreciated Christopher Roe writing his recent letter, reminding us that it’s been 50 years this week since the National Guardsmen shot students at Kent State University in Ohio. Appreciative because this newspaper and most other media chose to ignore this anniversary. Like Christopher, I remember Kent State too, but differently. I remember the (innocent, apolitical) students falling in their own blood on the sidewalk, Army tanks surrounding the campus on the following days preventing access to or from campus by anyone, self-appointed armed vigilante citizens patrolling the roofs of two-story buildings downtown, threatening to shoot more students on sight, and the Governor and State Police claiming victory because they had “quelled the uprising.” I think the nine students injured and the four who died would have willingly accepted the jeering and cursing Christopher experienced, in exchange for the treatment they received. And the country deserved to be reminded about one of the greatest tragedies in modern American history.
Stephanie Cady
SaddleBrooke
