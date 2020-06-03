Letter: Kent State Revisited
I'm sure the "Commander in Cheat" (re: his golf exploits) has no remembrance of "Kent State" (too busy celebrating Bone Spurs) and the true loss from the student deaths. It matters little in that he has no concept of compassion or truth. Maybe someone, not anyone he can fire, should tell him about that dark day. I was stationed in Ohio (military haircut give away) and I was not welcomed. It was better than being called a "Baby Killer" and spit at in San Francisco when I came back from the war, but not much.

My only hope is the peaceful protesters will not be harmed. I also pray that the looters and rioters come to their senses and realize the damage they are doing.

Kurt Ohlrich

Northwest side

