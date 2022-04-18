 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ketanji Jackson, Re: Nomination

Why is all of the badgering and hurling of insults really needed (even if it's veiled as being sometimes quietly polite)? After 40 years in the senate, Isn't President Biden qualified to choose a qualified nominee? Are the quietly sarcastic white Republican men aware of the accusations that abounded when both Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh were selected?!

Furthermore, are two Harvard degrees mere hogwash? Is the fact that our candidate is both Black and female really the main deterrents? The answer is who knows?! Certainly we know that because of the stark divisions politically in the mainstream of this country, no one seems to be able to agree on much of anything.

Oh well, I did learn that creating porn and viewing it are two different things! I rate this congress a minus 10!

Janice Campos

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

