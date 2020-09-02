Letter: Kevin Kaatz letter 8/28

Mr.Kaatz’s letter needs a response .
I remind your readers that science flows building on the past.
He is correct that the response to the new challenge of HINI was not Ideal.
However he fails to realize that the Obama administration set a pandemic office for the White House .In addition they set up a 97 page playbook to deal with a predicted new pandemic. President Trump dissolved the office and refused to administer the playbook . A review of this document is highly enlightening .
iIn addition the office was to lead the executive branch on this complex subject . The pandemic office would have coordinated response utilizing the different skills of NIH, CDC, private services etc .History will judge why Trump failed to grasp the seriousness of COVID 19
Obama attempted to prepare us ,Trump failed us .
Mr Kaatz this is fact not partisan media opinion.
Steven Wool
Midtown
