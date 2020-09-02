 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Kevin Kaatz letter 8/28
View Comments

Letter: Kevin Kaatz letter 8/28

Mr.Kaatz’s letter needs a response .

I remind your readers that science flows building on the past.

He is correct that the response to the new challenge of HINI was not Ideal.

However he fails to realize that the Obama administration set a pandemic office for the White House .In addition they set up a 97 page playbook to deal with a predicted new pandemic. President Trump dissolved the office and refused to administer the playbook . A review of this document is highly enlightening .

iIn addition the office was to lead the executive branch on this complex subject . The pandemic office would have coordinated response utilizing the different skills of NIH, CDC, private services etc .History will judge why Trump failed to grasp the seriousness of COVID 19

Obama attempted to prepare us ,Trump failed us .

Mr Kaatz this is fact not partisan media opinion.

Steven Wool

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News