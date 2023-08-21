Kevin McCarthy again displays spineless fear of his master, Donald Trump, and moral emptiness in his role as House speaker. After condemning Trump for inciting the January 6 insurrection, he journeyed to mar-a-lago to beg forgiveness. He sold his soul to republican pillars Taylor-Greene, Gaetz, and Boebert to get the House speakership. He props up George santos because he needs the crook’s vote to keep his speakership. He’s now following orders to try to expunge evidence of Trump’s impeachments. But Trump doesn’t understand that expunging doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. Trump’s two impeachments did happen; that bell cannot be un-rung. History will remember. Even if acolyte McCarthy is able to “expunge” Congressional records of Trump’s misdeeds, they will forever be part of Trump’s legacy, the only president who was twice impeached AND criminally indicted.