Letter: Kevin McCarthy's speech broken down

McCarthy said, "…. our very first bill will repeal the funding for 87,000 IRS agents." (Protecting wealthy Republican donors, owing billions in back taxes. That number is a distraction from the fact that Trump fired thousands of agents and others upon taking office; much necessary equipment is over 15 years old; and dismissed clerks and aides are needed to process claims and disputes caused by Trump's actions).

"We are going to fix …. the 'wide-open' southern border …. America's last energy policies …. 'woke' indoctrination in our schools ….the debt and the rise of the Chinese Communist Party …. we will hold the swamp accountable - from the withdrawal of Afghanistan (surrendered by Trump in 2020) to the origins of COVID to the weaponization(?) of the FBI."

Ironically, McCarthy quoted Abe Lincoln in saying, "We are striving to maintain the government and institutions of our fathers …. and transmit them to our children and our children's children forever," all the while cutting funds for public education and shifting those funds to private and parochial schools.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

