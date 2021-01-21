Letter: Key Instigators Absent From the "Trial By Combat"

As an officer in the United States military for 27 years and as a VA staff chaplain for for over eleven years, I have had the privilege of seeing great leadership up close and personal. Where were Alex Jones, Guilliani, DJTJ, and the Very Stable Genius Himself when others were doing their bidding, breathing in the tear gas and getting their heads bashed? Generations of true American leaders made America the greatest experiment of democracy the world has ever seen. The founders of America literally risked their necks so that following generations of Americans could live in the "land of the free and the home of the brave". The speakers at the latest Trump Rally are grifters. They are not servant-leaders. The speakers at the latest Trump Rally don't deserve the allegiance of an alley cat, much less of any American.
Melvin Brinkley
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.