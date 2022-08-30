 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Kids ask questions

To people who think they can keep their children from learning about LGBTQ+ information: Too bad, you’re too late. Your kids know more about these issues and are more accepting of Gay, Lesbian and Trans people than most of us adults will ever know. They probably know LGBTQ people in their neighborhoods, schools, and churches. And, if you think kids in rural areas don’t know anything, the internet reaches everywhere.

There have always been LGBTQ+ people, but they hid their feelings for fear of the wrath of church or community leaders who feared anyone who was different.

Now that most of us accept gender non-confirming people, the wrong thing to do is to hide books, and information from them, and to criminalize teachers and librarians. Kids are going to ask questions. And it is up to us to let them know they are not wrong, bad, or strange.

Martin Plocke

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

