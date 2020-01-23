Letter: KIDS KNOW THE TRUTH

Can't fool those 8-9 year olds! I asked a small group of 8-9 year old boys and girls the following question: If you were accused of doing some bad thing-but didn't do it. Would you ask for friends and others who knew you to speak on your behalf? Their answer "Of course that makes sense. If I didn't do that bad thing I'd want that" Too bad so many grownups don't have such good common sense. The innocent have nothing to hide. The guilty do.
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
