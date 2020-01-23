Letter: KIDS KNOW THE TRUTH
Letter: KIDS KNOW THE TRUTH

Can't fool those 8-9 year olds! I asked a small group of 8-9 year old boys and girls the following question: If you were accused of doing some bad thing-but didn't do it. Would you ask for friends and others who knew you to speak on your behalf? Their answer "Of course that makes sense. If I didn't do that bad thing I'd want that" Too bad so many grownups don't have such good common sense. The innocent have nothing to hide. The guilty do.

Dennis Winsten

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

