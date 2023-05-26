As an educator, I want to say that I agree with Willie Dickerson’s opinion raising concerns about what some members of Congress are proposing in exchange for raising the debt ceiling. They want to severely cut essential programs, such as the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (commonly known as "food stamps"), Medicaid, education, and housing assistance. These proposed cuts are particularly troubling for my students, who already face difficulties staying focused and achieving academic success. With limited access to food assistance and increased stress levels, their ability to thrive will be further compromised. It is distressing to consider that people in Congress is contemplating actions that could cause such harm to any child. I think it’s time for all of us to raise our voices on behalf of the kids of America who need our support right now against those who want to see them go hungry and not have access to health care.