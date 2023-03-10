Republicans refuse to negotiate gun control measures, despite overwhelming public support for regulations. Most Americans favor sensible governance measures. A majority wants both to prevent gun violence and protect gun rights.

Republicans want you to believe that gun control advocates are radical leftists. However, polls consistently show that a growing bipartisan majority of Americans support stricter gun regulations, including the NRA's membership.

Republicans call us "woke" to describe gun control initiatives, creating an environment of fear and intolerance. As the famous horror writer H. P. Lovecraft once wrote: “Fear is our deepest and strongest emotion, and the one which best lends itself to the creation of nature-defying illusions,” like phony Jewish laser beams.

According to the Federal Firearms Act, the Federal Government can limit, and has done so, the keeping and bearing of arms, but cannot prohibit the possession or use of any weapon that has a reasonable relationship to a well-regulated militia.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side