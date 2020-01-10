Letter: Killing of Iranian general
The last Republican president lied America into a very long lasting war with Iraq which led to our fighting in neighboring Afghanistan. The current occupant of the Oval Office - when he isn't playing golf - initiated a war-like act which could lead to America's involvement in direct military action with Iran. Trump didn't bother to lie to America or Congress before the act, like the other Republican president, but he did notify Russia prior to taking action. Why Russia and not the Congressional leadership? Because he didn't want leaks he said. Really? Or was it because the order to do so came from Putin? Or was it because there was no real reason,or was it just his "gut feeling". Whatever, it has taken the administration several days to "gather information" before briefing Congress, and then make this information classified so the American people are still in the dark as to WHY. Hmm, the Impeachment trial and the nearing elections, could it be them?

Jerry Lujan

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

