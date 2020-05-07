Letter: Killing Termites

Ok-I have Termites, so I call our government termite exterminator to help
With the problem. Officials come out and decide the best solution is to burn down the house, and also to burn down the neighborhood to prevent further infestations. Burn everything then put out the fires by throwing money ( which also burns) on the fire till it all burns up. Fires ou, termites are gone, problem solved— What’s left????
Bob Humphrey
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
